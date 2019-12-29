New Year's Eve should be a breeze, weather-wise.
Senior meteorologist Bob Smerbeck of AccuWeather, in State College, said winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the west and southwest will blow through on Tuesday, with clouds in the morning followed by a little sun. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
"Tuesday evening, the winds are going to drop off, temperatures will be dropping to the 30s," he said.
At midnight, the temperature should be at about 33 degrees, with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.
"We may have some clouds. I couldn't rule out a passing flurry," Smerbeck said. "It won't be too bad for the midnight hour Tuesday night."
The rest of the week won't be bad, either.
Wednesday's forecast calls for clouds and breaks of sun with a high of 38 and low of 23. Thursday should be warmer, with a high of 44 but with some rain and drizzle late, when the temperature will drop to 33. Friday will be in the mid- to upper 40s, the meteorologist said.
It has been almost a month since the last measurable snow in the Valley — four-tenths of an inch on Dec. 18, Smerbeck said. That was part of the 1.9 inches of snow that has fallen here since the fall.
Meanwhile, the blizzard hitting the Dakotas and Nebraska is going to stay in the Northern Plains before it weakens and heads up to New England and Canada, he said.