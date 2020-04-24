Ramadan begins today — one of the holiest months of the year for more than 1 billion Muslims worldwide.
Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Holy Book (Al Quran) were revealed to Prophet Muhammad, explained Sobhi Ammar, of Danville. During this lunar month, he said, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. "During this period, Muslims cannot eat or drink. Nothing other than air should get through the mouth or nose."
This month, he said, is also called the month of giving, mercy and compassion since Muslims are encouraged to give to charity, visit relatives and friends and break the fast with extended family and friends. The main purpose is to understand how the poor, who are deprived daily of food and do not normally have enough food to sustain their health, feel.
Locally, Ammar said, "Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is when Muslims gather to break the fast together, pray at night for several hours in congregation, distribute food and money to the needy. However, with COVID-19 pandemic, this year Ramadan will be much different. This is the first time in my life that I will not be able to eat with friends, go to the Mosque for prayer. This will also be the first Ramadan where my kids and sisters will not be able to come to my house since they do not live in the area."
"I love giving and sharing what I have with others," added Sonia Ammar, Sobhi's wife.
We believe that the Quran was revealed to prophet Mohammed in the last ten days of Ramadan, Sonia said. She said the last ten days of Ramadan are the most important. The Night of Power (Lailat al Qadr) marks the night in which the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohamed by Allah through angel Gabriel. "Muslims intensify acts of worship the last ten days of Ramadan in terms of praying, reciting Quran, donating money and food to others regardless of their religion," she said.
Ramadan is also about family, faith, generosity, sacrifice, and clarity, added Abed Ammar, Sonia and Sobhi's youngest son. Abed lives in Philadelphia. Heckmat Ammar, the couple's oldest son and their middle son Medhat, both live in Tampa, Fla.
"It will be interesting to see how I feel this month comparing to the previous year," Sobhi said. "At the end of the month, Muslims celebrate Eid El Fitr (Feast of breaking the fast) with the community where kids can enjoy catered food, games, get to know new people. Usually, the Sunbury area Muslims, the Danville Area Muslims and Bloomsburg Area Muslims celebrate the Eid together. We do not know at this time if we will be able to do this at the end of the 29 or 30 days of fasting."