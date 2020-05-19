Valley county election officials are taking steps to ensure that on Pennsylvania primary election day voters and poll workers are protected from COVID-19.
On Tuesday, a message sent by the counties of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union assured all voters in their respective counties that polling locations will be open for any registered voter who wishes to cast their vote in person for the June 2nd primary election.
Complicating matters slightly is that poll workers will be watching new machines and voters will be using these new machines for the first time in Northumberland, Snyder and Montour counties. Union County had the machines in September 2019 and held a public demonstration.
Precincts will be organized to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and sanitizing procedures to protect everyone involved.
"We ask for your patience while at the polling location, in case the procedures should cause the lines to move more slowly than in the past," said Sheryl Vrabel, executive administrative assistant, Union County commissioner's office.
Polling location procedures, including the sanitizing of voting machines between uses, social distancing and encouragement of masking are in place to ensure that everyone who wishes to vote in-person can do so safely, Vrabel said.
Debbie Bilger, director of elections, Snyder County, provided more details about their safety precautions for poll workers in her county. She said that there would be "sneeze guards built of plexi-glass between the poll worker and the voter. There will be hospital grade cleaning supplies for each polling place, masks available for all poll workers, gloves available to all poll workers, and painters tape to mark 6-feet-apart areas.
"We have purchased individual pens for each voter," Bilger said. "After voting they will take their pen with them. And a hand sanitizer will be offered to each voter."
Union County Election Director Greg Katherman asks that voters observe social distancing and that they wear a mask.
"Poll workers will be wearing masks," he said. "There will be sanitizers for voters coming in, going out. We will be wiping out the ballot marking devices after someone votes. There will be a shield also there to keep workers and voters separated to a degree. We will do all we can to mitigate any transmission of the virus."
Machines will be wiped down every single time used, said Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy.
"A pen will be used once by a person and then dropped in a basket and they will be sanitized for the next election," McCarthy said.
Montour County Director of Elections Holly Brandon said they will use all the CDC and state recommended protocols.
"We will have people ... even some Boy Scouts outside at our polling places and watching the flow," she said. "Depending on the size of the polling place, that will determine how many people will be allowed in at any one time.
Brandon said they will have gloves, sanitizers and masks.
"We'll have cleansers for the machines if people touch them," she said. "We have a digital scanner so for the most part people are not going to be touching the machine, other than to put their voter ballots into the scanner. if there is a problem with the scanner there will be a message on the screen so the voter might have to touch the screen. All the precautions we can take we are taking."
All voters who choose not to vote in-person have the option to vote via mail-in ballot. This is a two-step process. Voters must complete a form to request a mail-in ballot, and then submit a completed mail-in ballot. A registered voter has until 5 p.m. May 26 to request a mail-in ballot.
The deadline to return the mail-in ballot is 8 p.m. June 2. Applying for a mail-in ballot can be completed in one of three ways:
-- Apply online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/onlineabsenteeapplication;
-- Apply by mail by contacting a county election office;
-- Apply in person at a county election office.