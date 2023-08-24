NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland County Coroner said a Coal Township man died as a result of a medical emergency while he was fishing along the shoreline of the Susquehanna River early Wednesday.
Vincent A. Bubnis, 64, was pronounced dead after his body was discovered Aug. 23 along the river in Northumberland, Coroner Jim Kelley said.
Kelley said Bubnis was night fishing on the edge of the river when he suffered a cardiac event, then fell down the rocky bank to the river's edge.
Bubnis did have prior medical conditions, Kelley said.
James R. Gotlob, Chief Deputy Coroner, pronounced him dead at the scene at 9:53 a.m.
Kelley assisted at the scene along with Northumberland Borough Police, Northumberland River Rescue, the state Fish and Game Commission personnel, and AREA Services personnel.
No further information will be released at this time, Kelley said.