DANVILLE — The Montour County Coroner’s office is investigating two deaths from COVID-19 of residents from the Berwick Retirement Village I, Coroner Scott Lynn said.
The first death, on Saturday, was a 70-year-old female with pre-existing conditions who was an inpatient at Geisinger Medical Center. The second death occurred Monday. She was a 74-year-old female with pre-existing conditions. She died in Geisinger’s Emergency Department.
The two deaths are in addition to the three deaths which the Columbia County Coroner’s Office already is investigating.
