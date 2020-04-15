SHAMOKIN — Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley officially announced Wednesday the death of a Shamokin woman was a homicide.
Kelley said the cause of death for Dawn Latsha, 45, of 631 S. Market St., after an autopsy was performed was ruled "asphyxiation due to strangulation."
Andre Stone, 38, of 631 South Market St., was charged with criminal homicide after Shamokin police said Stone walked into the police station at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, showed officer Ray Siko a cellphone picture of Latsha laying on the floor and said, “I killed my girlfriend."
According to police Stone admitted by a written statement that he strangled the woman.
Stone is set to appear for a preliminary arraignment in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on April 21 at 10 a.m.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA