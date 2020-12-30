COAL TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland County Jail guard faces a summary harassment charge after Detective Degg Stark said he slapped an inmate.
Scott Schleig, 21, now faces the summary charge after Stark said he slapped an inmate during an August incident at the jail.
Stark said he spoke to the inmate and a cellmate who both provided written statements of the incident.
The detective interviewed Schleigh and said he gave inconsistent statements of what happened.
Schleig eventually admitted to slapping the inmate and lying to Stark, Stark said.
Stark said Schleig also did not report the incident to jail officials which broke a jail policy of reporting use of force incidents.
Stark said there was no indication the inmate provoked the incident and that the inmate did not fight back after he was slapped.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA