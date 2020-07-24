LEWISBURG — Borough Council appointed member Debra Sulai as its president as the board continues its search to fill an existing vacancy.
Council members received letters of interest from three borough residents to replace Luis Medina. Medina represented Ward 4 and was serving as council president when he resigned earlier this month.
Each of the borough’s four wards has two representatives of council. Two of the residents who expressed interest in the vacancy are from Ward 4 while the third plans a move to that ward later this year, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert.
Ward 4 residents can continue to submit letters of interest, resumes optional, to the borough office: office@lewisburgborough.org, 55 S. Fifth St.
A special council meeting is being planned for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 via the Zoom online platform, Lowthert said, adding that details aren’t finalized.
Lowthert said the meeting agenda would be light but would likely include discussion of a potential change to the social gathering ordinance. Council is considering lowering the maximum number of guests at a party from 75 to 25 that would trigger a permit requirement.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO