SUNBURY — City resident Jerome Alex is the new Sunbury Controller after council approved him 4-1 during Monday's meeting.
Alex, 61, a retired administrative officer for Behavior Health Intellectual Developmental Services, and will now hold the position until November when he will seek the seat for a two-year term.
Alex was appointed after former controller Dan Saxton decided to resign last month when he announced he was seeking the position of code department supervisor.
Saxton didn't get the job, instead council hired current Northumberland County Director of Veteran's Affairs officer Jeffery Wojciechowski, who was unanimously approved at a salary of $40,000.
Councilmen Jim Eister, Rick Reichner, Josh Brosious and Chris Reis all voted in favor of appointing Alex, while Mayor Kurt Karlovich voted against the appointment.
"I look forward to working with everyone," Alex said after being recommended for the job by Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code department.
Alex also thanked City Council.
"I appreciate the support and the confidence in my appointment," Alex said. "I look forward to working with council and Treasurer Kevin Troup with the finances and the budget. Sunbury has great potential and I want to help the city meet that. I will seek the position in the upcoming election."
Karlovich said one other person submitted a letter of interest and he wanted to set up a time to ask both candidates questions in a public meeting.
Reichner informed Karlovich the city needs to pay its bills and needed a controller to sign the checks.
Brosious, Eister and Reis agreed with Reichner and the appointment was made.
Council also agreed to look over a bid from Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, for $829,235 for the new Sunbury Police Department building at 337 Arch St.
Prices ranged from $829,235 to $1.189 million during a bid opening meeting last week.
Eister said council will now look over the bid and see all the broken down costs.
Council meets again March 8 at 6:15 via Zoom.