SUNBURY — City Council will now have committees set up for various organizations within Sunbury.
Council agreed that Lite Fest will now be run by resident and Democratic City Council nominee, Victoria Rosancrans, who has portrayed Santa Claus for the city in years past.
Rosancrans brought her concerns to council Monday night after she said she feared Lite Fest was beginning to fade after the retirement of longtime City Clerk Terry Specht earlier this year.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said after doing research she felt the city needed to be involved but that committees needed to be set in place.
Councilman Jim Eister nominated Rosancrans to take control of Lite Fest.
"I want to get our youth involved," Rosancrans said. "I want to get volunteers so that we can continue this long tradition."
In years past, Ocker said, Specht and former city employee Cheryl Delsite worked with Lite Fest members, including Kathaleen Persing, around the holidays to make sure all decorations were set in place in the city.
"With this now being only a person operation, it is tough to do," Ocker said. "So I feel as if the city needs to designate a committee and let them handle all of these types of things."
Eister and resident Dan Saxton, who was recently elected as the Republican nominee for city controller, questioned why Sunbury was appearing to be pulling away from the several organizations that work hard for the city.
"You might not like what I'm going to say," Saxton told Ocker and council members. "But don't fix what is not broken. All of these people that continue to donate their time and effort will pull away if they feel they are not supported by the city and I think each and every one of them deserves credit for all they do."
The concern about the city not supporting the events came after Sunbury Celebration head Jody Scholvin was denied access to print copies for the upcoming July celebration.
Scholvin also spoke to council and Ocker and said she has worked on the free event for the past 17 years because she cares about the children of the community.
"This is all for them," she said. "If that changes then I will resign because I am only here because I want our children to have a fun time and something to look forward to."
Ocker agreed and said she had no intention of having the city pull away from the events but instead get something more official on paper.
Scholvin thanked the community for stepping up and said that attorney Jeff Apfelbaum, The Americus Hose Co. and Brianna Apfelbaum all offered help in making copies of the event information to be delivered to the community.
Resident and Republican City Council nominee, Josh Brosious said he thinks the events within the city bring people together.
"This shows the great things the city has to offer," he said. "The individuals who are involved and make these things happen should be thanked for their time and support to our city."
Anyone looking to volunteer for any city event should contact City Hall at 570-286-7820.