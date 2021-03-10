DANVILLE — New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, of Winfield, at Tuesday night's council meeting, was awarded a road paving contract at a low-bid price of $148,953.
New Enterprise was the low bid contractor among seven companies that had made bids on the project, which according to the contract, is the milling and removal of existing asphalt pavement surfaces on: Little Ash St., Cherry to Ash; Water Street, Iron to Church; Railroad Street, State Route 11 to the borough line; and McCarty St., as directed.
The construction bids ranged from $148,953 to a high of $212,649 by M&M Construction, of Williamsport.
Other bidders were Big Rock, $149,828: Umbriac Trucking, $159,981; M&J, $165,650; Meckley's, $185,478; and Hawbaker, $189,498.
The bids were received and opened March 8.
Earlier in the meeting, Borough Council President Kevin Herritt noted in correspondence that Dr. Eric Miller had submitted a draft resolution for council's consideration for approval.
The resolution urged "the United States Congress to enact the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act." Council members were split on having Miller discuss the resolution at a future council meeting, but Herritt said that Miller should at least be heard and make his argument.