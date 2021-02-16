Lewisburg Borough Council could give final approval in March or April that would allow construction to begin on the Derrstown Village Housing Development along Saint Anthony Street.
The borough’s planning commission recommended the project’s approval, though there are two outstanding issues. First, results from soil testing haven’t yet been reviewed by the borough engineer. Second, a traffic study at the project site — located along Saint Anthony Street where greenhouses had once been used — is pending because snowfall won’t allow its completion.
Proposed by developer Tim Turner of Mifflinburg, Derrstown Village is a nod to Lewisburg’s original name. Proposed site development plans show eight townhouses constructed in two rows of four along with a single-family detached dwelling.
The homes would be built on a 1.9-acre parcel that had once been used for greenhouses. The townhouses would be two-story units with three bedrooms and a single-car garage and backyards.
Four of the townhouses would face Saint Anthony Street while the remaining townhouses and the single-home would face Hazel Tree Alley. All of the homes would utilize two shared private driveways off of the alley.
The minimum lot size for the townhouses is 2,598 square feet; 5,197 square feet for the detached home.
Chris Watts, project engineer for the developer, said the soil results were received Monday and turned over to the borough on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s borough council meeting, Watts said four locations tested on-site showed no detectable pesticides, herbicides or volatile organic compounds.
As to the traffic study, Borough Manager William Lowthert noted “count strips” can’t be placed on the roadway with snow in the forecast because snowplows would tear them up.
Coleman Gregory, borough engineer, said he has recommended the council consider turning Hazel Tree Alley into a one-way road bordering the project site. Council members would have to make that decision and Lowthert said they could wait to see what traffic is like once the project is completed.
Gregory said most of the approved waivers for the project dealt with curbing and street lighting, for which there is no infrastructure in the project area.
“It is in compliance with the borough zoning ordinance,” borough zoning officer David Hines said.
In other business, council members voted to shift $89,707 in Community Development Block Grant funds from 2019 to an emergency notification system project. The project would incorporate a public siren system throughout the borough along with a digital notification system where people register for emergency text alerts.
Lowthert said it’s unlikely funds from two block grants including what’s referenced above would not be enough to cover the emergency alert system. Assuming the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development permits the grant funds to be used, the remaining costs would have to come either from the borough’s general fund or 2021 block grant funding.
The shift in block grant funds was for a floodplain project on Bull Run north of Market Street behind the 600 and 700 blocks. Lowthert said the council is rethinking how that area may be developed and could revisit the project in coming years as it is part of the broader master site plan for the Bull Run Greenway.