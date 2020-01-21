LEWISBURG — Council members tabled discussion at their monthly meeting Tuesday on a plan to restrict permits from being issued to property owners delinquent on municipal garbage bills.
The borough charges $58.50 for refuse. Council members are considering action to deny permits to property owners — residential, commercial or rental — who are behind on their bills.
This would be an additional remedy, one with no cost to the borough, to recoup delinquent accounts, according to solicitor Andrew Lyons. The borough would also continue to pursue municipal liens against severely delinquent account-holders, Lyons said.
Farrell suggested permits not be issued for commercial or rental property owners who are delinquent two months or more; residential property owners, four months or more.
Council members agreed to table the topic on Lowthert’s suggestion that he pull payment data to better determine time tables for permit denials.
