SUNBURY — New surveillance cameras may be up and running in the city in the near future.
Sunbury council members listened to a presentation from Sunbury police officer Keith Tamborelli, who also owns Alert Security Services, out of Kulpmont during Monday's City Council work session.
Tamborelli installs surveillance cameras, fire alarms and provides security and network infrastructure.
The company has been in the area since 1985, according to Tamborelli.
Tamborelli told council members that the current cameras hanging in the city are "of no value" and since his company is working with the Sunbury Municipal Authority by placing cameras in various areas, now would be the chance for the city to join while the installation process is set to start.
Tamborelli said he met with Jeff Lewis, who is in charge of flood control for the municipal authority, and Councilman Jim Eister to discuss cameras.
"We met to discuss what options we have," Eister said. "After the discussions, Keith (Tamborelli) explained he would sell the city the cameras at his wholesale cost and the price of these would be minimal to install."
Eister said the issue of the cameras came back up for discussion after vandalism occurred at the gazebo by the riverfront and spray painting at the skate park.
Tamborelli explained he would set up a system in which the city would lose phone lines that are not being used and combine several services the city is paying for.
The new system would include internet-based calling and allow employees who may need to work from home to be able to answer city phones through a secure network.
Councilman Rick Reichner asked Tamborelli how much it would cost to place 30 cameras in the city, but Tamborelli said he would have to research the numbers. The police officer said the advantage to the new system is that there are no maintenance fees, as the city was paying $900 a month with the old cameras that are now non-operational.
Police Chief Brad Hare agreed the city needs to slowly move forward with the project and add only a few cameras at a time.
"With what we learned the last time I think this is a great move, but we need to go slowly," he said.
Eister said he would like to see a few cameras hung to start and then monitor how they are working.
Federal probe
The city came under fire after federal officials began a probe into the cameras, their installation and financing.
Former City Administrator Jody Ocker confirmed the investigation was taking place but she had no updates from officials on where the probe stood.
The federal review was initiated in July 2018 when Joel Wiest, the city's solicitor, was instructed by council members and Mayor Kurt Karlovich to contact the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the $200,000 federal grant used to purchase and operate the system, which has been offline for three years. City officials determined in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the cost to upgrade and repair the system was too much for the city budget, according to City Treasurer Kevin Troup.
The cameras were installed in 2013.
The city received the funds through the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant, initiated in 2009 by former U.S. Rep. Chris Carney. The grant is the subject of the audit.
City officials said they discovered several issues regarding the city’s handling of the money, including a lack of tax forms for the contractor hired to do the work. According to the COPS grant, if the money was mishandled, the city could be held responsible for paying it back. An audit of the process would take place first. Attempts to reach Carney were unsuccessful.
Aaron Nigro, a former police officer who resided in Westmoreland County, installed the cameras. He was awarded the contract on a 4-1 vote through his business, Global Security Tactics and Genesis Security Integrations.
Nigro completed the installation, but the city failed to send him a 1099 tax form, according to Troup.
Nigro was hired to install and maintain the 50 Mobotix cameras the city purchased from him for nearly $130,000, according to city documents.
Nigro was paid a total of $232,254 for the entire project, including room and board and maintenance costs on cameras during the first several months they were operational, according to bills from Troup.
Now the city wants to move forward and has instructed Tamborelli to review old bills and determine what is the next best step in revamping the camera project.
Council members agreed that as new cameras were to be installed, the old ones would come down and be boxed up in case investigators needed anything.
Tamborelli will report back to the council with a total estimate for the project.