NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough council members of Northumberland approved a few financial expenses.
The council members last week approved a proposal from General Construction Services, of Northumberland, for $7,800, including a $1,000 deductible, to repair the borough garage roof at the building at Second and Prince streets. A tree limb fell and damaged the metal roof.
The borough council members also approved a new electricity supplier in Direct Energy Business LLC for a five-year contract at 5.892 cents kilowatt hour (kWh).
The current contract with Next Era Energy expires in January. The cost was 5 cents per kWh.