SUNBURY — Eight contractors submitted proposals for construction of the new Sunbury Police Department building Friday night during a special City Council meeting.
Prices ranged from $829,235 to $1.189 million and now council members must decide who will be awarded the contract at 337 Arch St.
Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, came in at $829,235, while HPCI H&P Construction Inc., of Kulpmont, delivered a price of $1,189,000.
Councilman Jim Eister said council members will now look over all the bids and decide which route they want to go.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he wanted to put a discussion on the agenda for Monday's City Council meeting in order for the public to be aware of what the numbers were for the project.
The nearly $1 million project was designed by Ted Strosser, of Strosser/Baer Architects LLC, of Sunbury.
The new station is 4,900 square-foot and council hopes to have the structure operational by September.
Councilman Josh Brosious said the prices of the project are not surprising.
"This is because of the increase in construction costs due to the pandemic," he said. "We have an idea of what it is going to cost taxpayers of Sunbury for the new building and now it is our job to lower that cost as much as we can by getting as many grants as we can to offset the price tag."
Brosious said he wants to see grant money before he votes.
"From the beginning of this project, I was told there would be grant money acquired but to the best of my knowledge, there hasn't been," he said.
"I will not vote to accept any bids until we have secure grant money because I will not pass this burden on to the taxpayers for the next 30 years. To pass this on would be irresponsible and shows poor planning for the future."
Council meets at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall and the meeting will be broadcast over Zoom.