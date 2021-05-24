SUNBURY — The city redevelopment authority will meet on a more regular basis and is looking forward to more success stories in the coming months, according to the group's solicitor, Brianna Apfelbaum.
Apfelbaum told Sunbury Council members during Monday's City Council meeting that the authority has been able to get seven homes that were abandoned or sitting empty back on the tax rolls through the group's hard work and public auctions.
Councilman Jim Eister said he was impressed with the hard work of the group and loved hearing about the homes back on the tax rolls.
"Some of these properties were eyesores for so many years," he said. "This is wonderful news and we are all proud of everything you all are doing. This gives us all great hope going into the future."
"You will be hearing much more from us this year," Apfelbaum said. "We are beginning to meet again and once the group is prepared to meet in person we will be back to having regular meetings."
Apfelbaum said the group likes to meet at City Hall because they can get input from the code department.
LGBTQ month declaration
Mayor Kurt Karlovich also declared June as LGBTQ month and said it was a special dedication for him because it would be the last time he would be able to make the proclamation as mayor. Karlovich announced last year he would not seek another four-year term due to his current employment not allowing him to run for public office.
"This is a special dedication for me as everyone knows I am in a same-sex relationship and I love my partner," he said.
City resident Victoria Rosancrans thanked Karlovich for the dedication. "I applaud you for this and everyone knows that Sunbury is very diverse and this is such a nice thing to do," she said. "We are a growing community and I want to thank you for this."
Council also agreed that the June 14 meeting would be open to the public and that anyone who wanted to attend that has not received the COVID-19 vaccine must still wear a mask.
Council meets at 6 p.m. inside City Hall.