SUNBURY — There could be as many as 60 new apartments in downtown Sunbury after City Council voted to lower the 900-square-foot new apartment construction ordinance to 400 Monday night.
The previous ordinance regulated the size of new apartments in downtown Sunbury to 900-square-feet, and that was concerning to some property owners.
"I'm in favor of this and I think it will be good for our downtown," Councilman Josh Brosious said. "This is a good decision."
According to City Administrator Derrick Backer, the city’s old code ordinance states that the construction of new downtown apartments — specifically on Market Street — units must be 900-square-feet. The limit for the rest of the city is 300-square-feet per unit for one occupant and 400-square-feet for two occupants, according to the ordinance.
Those numbers put downtown property owners at a disadvantage and make it harder for the owner to rent and run a business, according to property and business owner Meghan Beck.
Beck has been outspoken against the 900-square-foot ordinance for more than a year and on Monday told council the decision to lower the square footage will now allow building owners to add 30 to 60 apartments in at least 12 various buildings.
Beck said she was pleased with the decision.
Brosious, along with Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and Chris Reis and Mayor Kurt Karlovich all voted in favor of the new ordinance.
Brosious said he had some concerns with parking downtown, but Beck said in her experience as a property owner downtown, she recommends parking permits to people looking to rent.
Karlovich said property owners will still need to follow the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC), which is a model code that regulates the minimum maintenance requirements for existing buildings.
The code requires 400-square-feet for two people and, in order to have more than two, the property would have to meet all other city code requirements.
Two exits are also required in any unit even if it’s only one person living in the apartment, according to the code.
Street sweeping
Street department Supervisor Steve Welker informed council members that street sweeping would begin on April 19.
A full listing of the schedule can be found the city's website and Facebook page, Welker said.
Chief Brad Hare said the city will issue warnings for the next few weeks so that residents can get used to the new schedule.
Street sweeping will be from 9 a.m. until noon, except on Market Street, where it will be from 6:30 a.m. until 7 a.m., Welker said.