The doors will now be unlocked and the public is allowed to enter the Market Street building in order to conduct city business after council members voted to reopen the building during Monday night's council meeting.
Councilman Rick Reichner made the motion to reopen after council agreed that everyone entering must wear a mask and stay socially distanced.
City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.