LEWISBURG — Borough council members discussed and approved final design for three infrastructure street improvement projects planned for 2020 at Tuesday night's meeting.
The designs for the 2020 Streets, Walker Loomis Street projects now have been released for bid, pending some final tweaking by the engineers at Larson Design Group in consultation with borough staff.
A third project, Shared Use Path, has to first be examined and approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
The 2020 Streets project has been "a bit of a challenge," explained borough manager William Lowthert. "We knew Saint Paul Street, west of Fairground Road, was gonna be a tough one. There has been thought of doing this project at least several times over the last 10 to 20 years. We have worked out what we think is a design that will fix the road and also control the water flowing along the edges. Brown Street will also be worked on.
The problem, Lowthert said, is that this project is more expensive than originally anticipated. The Saint Paul Street work itself will cost more than $100,000, "because of some of the drainage work needed to do along it," he said. However, that cost was considerably less than what Larson Design said it would cost: $140,000.
"We worked the price down," Lowthert said.
The Walker-Loomis Street project is a combined project with Bucknell University, and also includes improvement on the South Seventh Street intersection that is not in the borough. That part of the project strictly falls 100 percent on Bucknell — rather than a split cost.
Council also approved the preliminary design for the Shared Use Path/Nature Play/Floodplain Restoration project, which has to be submitted to and then approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and DCNR before it can be released to bid.
Lowthert said he wanted to put three street projects out to bid together, in early January. "Our hope is that some contractor will see three projects out for bid in the borough simultaneously and give us good bids on them, and do all three projects at one time."
Later in the meeting Mayor Judy Wagner thanked the council members for their "hard work and accomplishments over the past year." She noted that it was the last meeting for departing council members Kathryn Morris and Gary L. Frederick.
Considering all the discussion about future projects that occurred at Tuesday's meeting, Lowthert suggested that the first meeting of the new year, Jan. 14, "should really be about, what do we want to do in 2020."