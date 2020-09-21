SUNBURY — City officials will discuss filling the city administrator position on Sept. 28 after the sudden resignation of Jody Ocker last week.
Ocker, who earned $65,000 per year, quit during a city council meeting after saying she could not see eye to eye with some councilmembers.
Ocker did not give out the names of councilmembers but said her work environment was "not a good fit." She was hired in 2019.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he wants to make sure the city keeps the position after Ocker leaves.
Ocker previously said she will remain on the job after she leaves on Jan. 13 to help the person who is hired.
"The city administrator position has been a true asset to the city and our community members," Karlovich said. "For our city's future to stay bright we must save the position and put aside personal feelings and egos and do what is in the best interest of our community. I look forward to the discussion and vote on this position."
Councilman Jim Eister said he is not sure why Karlovich is worried because he hasn't heard any councilmember say they would vote to eliminate the job.
"I have no idea what he is talking about," Eister said. "It will be discussed on Sept. 28 but I don't know what he has in mind or is talking about."
Councilman Josh Brosious said the position should remain if it's utilized correctly and the job is being done correctly.
"The job needs a set description and what needs to be done on a day-to-day basis," he said. "The individual needs to be working more with the department heads.
Councilman Rick Reichner said he is still in favor of the position. "The position is for someone who can take care of the day-to-day operation," he said. "The position is needed to help in each department."
Councilman Chris Reis said he is in favor of keeping the position and praised Ocker for doing a great job.
Karlovich is asking residents to call City Hall and give input on the position.
"They can call my office to voice their opinion on if they feel the position is beneficial to the community and if it should be kept moving forward," Karlovich said.
To voice an opinion, call 570-286-7820.