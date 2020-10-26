SUNBURY — City Council will interview at least 12 candidates for the position of city administrator.
At Monday's City Council meeting, Councilman Chris Reis asked council members to begin setting up interviews as the Nov. 9 deadline for applicants is approaching.
The position is open after current City Administrator Jody Ocker announced in mid-September she would be resigning from the position she accepted nearly two years after she was hired.
Ocker cited differences with some council members.
"I think we need to get these people in and start to get the interviews done," Reis said. "We have some good qualified candidates."
Council is not allowed to release the names of the applicants.
Councilman Josh Brosious said he didn't want the city to rush to hiring someone.
"When choosing a candidate for the position we need to choose who best fits the positions, not who looks the best on paper," he said. "This position plays a crucial role for the city and we can't afford to get it wrong."
Police station building committee
Council also voted to approve Michael Thomas, of Sunbury, as the committee member to join the new police station building committee.
Thomas, an engineer by trade, is a good choice, Reis said.
Thomas will join Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, Councilman Jim Eister, City Administrator Jody Ocker, Treasurer Kevin Troup and Police Chief Brad Hare.
Karlovich said the committee would meet in the next two weeks.
Hare gave council an update on the progress of the near $1 million police headquarters at 337 Arch St.
Hare said site work has been conducted as well as measures of various sections of the building. Hare said it is expected that bids will begin to be accepted in the next few weeks.
Council meets again on Nov. 9 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.