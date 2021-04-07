RIVERSIDE — A tentative schedule of events celebrating Riverside Borough's 150th Anniversary was unveiled at Monday evening's council meeting.
The events roll out monthly, beginning in May and culminating in late August fireworks.
"The events are subject to change," saidd Debbie Bausch, borough secretary. "And all times are approximate."
The anniversary events begin May 8 at the Southside Fire Company picnic grounds. A parade will form at Riverside Elementary at 9 a.m., with the parade scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
At the picnic grounds, there will be a cake-cutting (11 a.m.), chicken BBQ (11 a.m.), silent auction (2 p.m.), with music the rest of the day by Red Velvet (noon- 2 p.m.), Matty B and the Dunderheads (3-5 p.m.), and Wonderchunk (7-10 p.m.).
On June 19, at the Southside Fire Company picnic grounds, another daylong series of events will be held with a cornhole tournament (1 p.m.) with cash prizes for winners; Brothers of the Brush contest (3 p.m.); Back the Hat contest (4 p.m.); and an outdoor movie (9 p.m.).
The Southside Fire Company picnic grounds will against host events on July 10. The day begins with trolley tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Ride tickets cost $5. Also that day, a beer and wine festival (1 p.m.) will be followed by music into the night: Eastern Harvest Men (1:30-3:30 p.m.), Van Wagner and Buffalo Valley Railroad ((3:30-5:30 p.m.), and The Loons (7-10 p.m.).
Finally, on Aug. 21 at the airport grounds, there will be a pig roast by Grant Fritz at 1 p.m.; homemade ice cream by Glenda and Scott at 1 p.m.; a jam cake contest at 3 p.m.; and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Bausch said donations and sponsorships would be "greatly appreciated."