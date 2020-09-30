SUNBURY — With the Sunbury Police Department scheduled to leave its current Market Street location within the next year, the three-story structure presents a perfect project for the city's Redevelopment Authority, Councilman Chris Reis said.
The station is currently at 440 Market Street. Next door, 446 Market Street, is the former Varias Restaurant, which has been condemned since 2016. Reis told fellow council members that because the police are vacating the building, it doesn't need to remain empty.
"It's a perfect project for the Redevelopment Authority," he said. "They do such a great job as it is and this would be a perfect building for them to take over."
Reis said there have been preliminary talks with the authority but nothing is set in concrete.
The current location is in need of repairs. The roof leaks, walls are cracking, paint is chipping off from water damage, and the windows on the second and third floors haven't been replaced in years. The department has been based at the property since 2003, when it relocated from the basement of City Hall. The police headquarters will relocate to 337 Arch Street in 2021.
The Sunbury Redevelopment Authority is made up of Chairman Adam Purdy, Jeff Balestrini, Amiee Buehner, Gary Wolfe and Clayton Rowe.
"We have discussed it and we are figuring out how we can fit in and help out to either get rid of the building or to repurpose it," Purdy said of the soon-to-be-vacant police department building. "We just started talking about this. Once things start getting further down the road, we will begin to move forward and hope to bring something positive to that location."
The city does not own the Varias building but City Administrator Jody Ocker said city officials are working on getting the property through the court system.
If that were to happen, Ocker said the demolition of both structures, if need be, would be a bit easier.
"There is nothing at the forefront at this time," she said. "I know both structures are in the radar of the redevelopment authority."
Ocker said if both properties are torn down, the lot would be bigger and much more appealing to investors.
"If someone wanted to build new, it makes it easier," she said. "It just creates a better marketing opportunity."
Ocker said nothing is being ruled out at the location. "It could make a nice park, or another retail store built from the ground up," she said. "No one wants to just see the buildings just sit there empty."
The police station building on Market Street has not been appraised, Ocker said.
"There would be a lot of work inside to bring it up to code," she said. "For starters, it would need a whole new elevator."
The property at 446 Market, which is on the public nuisance list, went up for auction in March 2018, but no one offered a bid.
The listed owner is Mary/Antonia Varias. The property was last purchased Aug. 1, 1996. The property owners could not be reached for comment. The building was condemned by the city code office on Dec. 5, 2016.