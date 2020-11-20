SUNBURY — First-term city Councilman Josh Brosious will seek Sunbury’s vacant mayoral seat.
Brosious, 28, a Shikellamy School District science teacher, said he wants to serve the city by protecting residents.
"I want to continue to grow the city of Sunbury into the 21st century to be a destination for people to move, live, raise families and come and visit on a regular basis," he said.
Brosious, a Republican, was elected to city council when he received 40 percent of the vote by gaining 895 votes as the highest vote-getter.
Brosious said in the past year he has learned a lot. "It takes a team effort from council and the community to make progress of any kind," he said. "I see a lot of good things and a lot of things we can improve on in city government and the city itself.
Current Mayor Kurt Karlovich, a Democrat, announced several months ago that because of his job he would not be seeking re-election.
Brosious said he wanted to announce early because he plans on campaigning until Election Day.
"I want citizens to have their chance to stop me on the street, call me, email me or find me to ask any questions they may have," Brosious said. "I wanted to give people enough time to ask why they should or should not vote for me."
Brosious said one of the biggest things he wants to do is to bring people into the city.
"I want people here," he said. "This city has so much to offer with so many historic places to see and I plan, if elected, to promote this city as many places as possible."
Brosious said he wants to work with businesses.
"Inside the city and outside the city," he said. "I want to show why people will want to come here to live and shop."
Brosious graduated from Bloomsburg University with his master's degree in Educational Leadership, he said.
Brosious is a Shikellamy varsity track and field coach as well as a member at the Rescues Hose Company and VFW Post 1532 of Sunbury. Brosious also is a volunteer at the Masonic Lodge in Sunbury, he said.