SUNBURY — Councilman Josh Brosious is continuing his push to get a city promoter who could help bring more entertainment to Sunbury.
Brosious, who was elected last year to City Council has been adamant about bringing in business and entertainment, he said.
"I want us to be showcased in the way we should be," he said as part of an exclusive one-on-one interview with The Daily Item. "We have so many things to offer and I think we need to speak with a professional promoter and have this person come to the city and look around and tell us what we need to do."
Brosious said part of the issue is city leaders are busy with other things and that takes the focus off of the entertainment side.
"Everyone is trying to do many different jobs," he said. "Bringing in a promoter would be a huge asset to us because that would be the main focus of this person."
Brosious said he is not looking for the city to dump money into something, but instead see how the city can get events and possibly turn a profit.
"We have the riverfront and that should be getting used much more than it is," he said. "I am not asking for us to be spending taxpayer money on things but I am asking that we consider investing in us as a city."
Brosious brought up the idea at a recent city council meeting and Councilmen Jim Eister and Ric Reichner agreed.
"There are many things we could be doing," Eister said. "I am in favor of talking about this more."
Brosious also discussed the city administrator position after current City Administrator Jody Ocker announced she would not be renewing her contract after January as she cited differences with some councilmembers.
"We need to get the position's expectations clarified better," he said. "I think differences of opinion come into play and we just need to get what we expect of this position in a clearer light."
