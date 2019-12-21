SUNBURY — Northumberland and Union counties received shares of nearly $1 million in grant funding for stream buffer projects in eight counties, the Wolf Administration announced this week.
The funds are to be used to support tree and income-producing species plantings along streams to help keep nutrients and sediments from the land from impacting water quality. The species include nut trees, berries and willows.
“These projects will provide many benefits such as cleaner water and habitats, as well as generating some income to the landowners, as the streamside buffers will include species that can be harvested and sold,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.
DCNR administers the grants with funding from PENNVEST.
Northumberland and Union counties are in a group of seven counties total awarded funds. Native Creations Landscape Services was contracted at a cost of $754,473 to construct about 77 acres of multifunctional riparian forest offers along waterways in the Susquehanna watershed. In addition to buffer plantings and post-planting work, the funds also cover landowner outreach and engagement. Northumberland and Union counties are joined by Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Luzerne and Sullivan.
Lancaster County received its own allotment: $240,177 to Earthbound Artisan LLC for construction of approximately 18 acres of multi-functional riparian forest buffers along waterways in the Lower Susquehanna River Watershed.
Pennsylvania has a goal of planting 95,000 acres of stream buffers by 2025. Maintaining and restoring buffers along rivers and streams is a key strategy for improving water quality and aquatic habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO