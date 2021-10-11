LEWISBURG — Country Cupboard has resumed its Sunday brunch hours after a temporary closure in August and September due to a worker shortage.
The restaurant is open for seating from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
The restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The gift shop will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Both restaurant and gift shop are closed on Mondays.