LEWISBURG — Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops will be closed on Sundays beginning Aug. 22 through Labor Day weekend, the restaurant announced on social media and its website.
“We regret having to make this decision, however, in order to give our very dedicated and valued team some much-needed rest, we feel this temporary adjustment is needed,” the shop wrote. “Thank you for your understanding, support and encouragement.”
The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shop will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.