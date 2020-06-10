LEWISBURG — Country Cupboard in Lewisburg will open on Tuesday after Union County enters the green phase of reopening during the COVID-19 crisis on Friday.
Owner Chris Baylor said the restaurant at 101 Hafer Road will open at less than 50 percent capacity, meaning less than 394 occupants. They will be following state and federal guidelines from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We are going to open without the buffet," said Baylor. "We feel at the present time, we'd rather have customers come in and feel safe. The buffet is not going to be an alternative that will be popular."
Tables and chairs are being removed to create more space and wider walkways in the dining area, he said.
Takeout and the gift shop, while in yellow, have been available for customers, he said.
Baylor is also the owner of Matty's Sporthouse Grill at 74 Walter Drive, Lewisburg, which will open on Monday.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER