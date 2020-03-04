HARRISBURG — A dozen Pennsylvania counties, including Northumberland, have been added to Pennsylvania’s Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone ahead of the 2020 spring hatch. The quarantine for this invasive pest now covers 26 counties.
The quarantine is in place to stop the movement of Spotted Lanternfly to new areas within or out of the current quarantine zone and to slow its spread within the quarantine. The quarantine affects a variety of vehicles and other conveyances, plant, wood, and stone products.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding made the announcement today. According to a news release, the new counties are not completely infested, but rather have a few municipalities with a known infestation which led to a quarantine being placed on the entire county out of an abundance of caution. Allegheny, Beaver, Blair, Columbia, Cumberland, Huntingdon, Juniata, Luzerne, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry and York have been added to the quarantine for 2020.
Businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a Spotted Lanternfly permit; fines associated with noncompliance can be up to $300 for a criminal citation or up to $20,000 for a civil penalty. Homeowners with questions about treatment are encouraged to contact their local Penn State Extension office or learn about management, including approved sprays, online. Pennsylvanians who live inside the quarantine zone should also review and sign the Compliance Checklist for residents.
For more information on Spotted Lanternfly, visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.
— THE DAILY ITEM