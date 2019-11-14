SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners approved a $5.2 million contract with Geisinger Health Plan for employee health insurance in 2020.
The plan design and costs are the same as last year, according to county human resource director Joe Picarella.
A single plan costs the county per month $679.86 per person, a two-person plan costs $1,354.95 per couple, and a family plan costs $1,692 per family. The majority of employees pay approximately 10 percent toward their health coverage, said Picarella.
He said 300 employees out of 550 use the county health plan, he said.
The plan was approved by Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano at Tuesday's public meeting. Commissioner Kymberley Best was absent.
