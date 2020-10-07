SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners extended the Keystone Opportunity Zone for another 10 years in Coal Township and Mount Carmel Township.
During a special public meeting on Friday in Sunbury, the commissioners approved the extension to the terms of the SEEDCO Industrial Park land in Coal Township and Mount Carmel Township until Dec. 31, 2030.
Keystone Opportunity Zones (KOZ) and Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zones (KOEZ) are geographic areas that can provide specific state and local tax benefits. The goal of the KOZ/KOEZ program is to revive economically distressed urban and rural communities with one of the most powerful market-based incentives – eliminating taxes, according to the state.
The total size of the SEEDCO park is 877 across the two townships. Elected officials in Coal Township, Mount Carmel Township, Shamokin Area School District and Mount Carmel Area School District already passed resolutions supporting the extension.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER