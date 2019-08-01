MILTON— Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley is requesting the public's help in locating relatives of a 65-year-old Milton man.
Kelley is searching for the blood relatives of James C, Walker Jr., of 4635 State Route 405, in Milton.
Kelley said Walker is the son of the late James C. Walker, Sr. and Helen J. Walker, both from the Lewistown Area.
James Walker passed away July 28 at his residence, Kelley said.
Kelley said it is believed James Walker has a sister, Denise A. Fultz and that James Walker
had previously resided in the Lewistown and Muncy areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelley or Deputy Coroner Gabe DeMarco through the Northumberland County Communication Center at 570 988-4539.
— Francis Scarcella