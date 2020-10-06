SUNBURY — Four part-time positions were created on Tuesday to help the Northumberland County Election Office deal with the increased workload during the general election.
At Tuesday's public and salary board meetings, the county commissioners and Controller Christopher Grayson unanimously approved the creation of four temporary part-time positions in the election office at an hourly rate of $15 an hour, not to exceed 30 days after the election. The decision was among several other action items that included an agreement with a solar farm and a construction project to renovate the Sunbury Adult Community Center.
"We are very prepared," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano about the upcoming election on Nov. 3.
Schiccatano said the positions are needed to help the office deal with a large amount of absentee and mail-in voting.
Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar for the election office, said the county was awarded a $44,811 grant from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life toward increased labor costs and ballot supplies.
The commissioners and county Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Administrator Karen Leonovich also announced that the adult center at 610 Pennsylvania Ave. was awarded a grant worth $125,000 from the state Department of Aging.
The commissioners voted unanimously to award the $121,625 bid to Generations Construction Inc., of Millville, for the adult center construction project. The other bids were from T-Ross Brothers Construction Inc., of Montandon, for $138,860 and from Zartman Construction, of Northumberland for $188,700, according to Grayson.
Leonovich said the bathrooms ramp will be eliminated so it's on the same level as the rest of the floor and two toilets will be added to the bathrooms, one for men and one for women. The kitchen area will also receive a three-section sink, a handwashing sink and a steam table to keep food warm.
The city location is one of seven centers for older residents in the county, which were formerly known as senior action centers.
The commissioners also approved a preliminary agreement with Blue Planet Funding LLC the purpose of constructing a solar farm to generate electrical energy on 100 acres of county-owned land near the Northumberland County South Campus in Coal Township. The agreement, for now, is to study the land over the next six months for potential use, said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
If the study works out in the company's favor and the commissioners move forward with a lease for the land, Schiccatano said the county will receive $175,000 a year in revenue over the next 20 years.
"The land is not being used for anything," said Schiccatano. "It's barren and facing the correct direction for them."