SUNBURY — An inmate at Northumberland County Prison said he preemptively attacked his new cellmate because he thought he was going to be attacked himself, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Kyle McDaniel, 27, put cellmate Tyrone Ammon, 21, into a chokehold for two minutes on Nov. 27. McDaniel is now facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor strangulation and summary harassment, according to county detective Degg Stark.
Ammon stated that there was no provocation of any kind and neither inmate said or did everything prior to the attack that would indicate an assault was about to occur. McDaniel told Stark he attacked Ammon because, "I thought he was going to attack me," according to court documents.
The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER