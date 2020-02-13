COAL TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old inmate at Northumberland County Jail attacked a fellow inmate in a closet that did not have video surveillance, according to county district attorney's office.
Juan R. Dockey is facing a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment for an unprovoked attack against Timothy Jindra, 45, in the Alpha Block on Jan. 27, according to the DA's office.
An examination of video footage by Detective Degg Stark and jail Lt. Sarah Johnson revealed Jindra went into a small utility closet to get water for coffee at 9 a.m. Dickey can be seen checking the immediate area and then quickly entering the closet behind Jindra, according to the DA's office.
Both inmates left the closet a few seconds later at which time staff members observed a laceration on Jindra's head above his left eye. Jindra was treated at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital and released, according to the DA's office.
Jindra reported that he was placed in a chokehold and he recalls being struck in the face but does not know if the attacking inmate used a fist or an object, according to the DA's office.
The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is pending.