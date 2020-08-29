SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and his staff were re-certified in CPR/AED and First Aid on Thursday.
The re-certification followed a one-day training session provided by Northumberland County Sheriff Deputy John Robbins, who is certified by the Health and Safety Institute to teach those skills.
The DA and his staff thanked Sheriff Robert Wolfe and Robbins for providing the training. Matulewicz said he believes this training is very important and will permit his staff to quickly assist others during medical emergencies until advanced medical care is available.