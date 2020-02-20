MOUNT CARMEL — An unknown woman pretended to represent the Mount Carmel Lion's Club in order to solicit donations for a holiday meal program, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz reported that J. Kevin Jones, of the Lions Club, said the club does not engage in phone solicitation of any kind. The borough resident received the call on Feb. 17.
Any resident receiving a phone call from someone seeking donations on behalf of the Lions Club should treat the call as a scam attempt, the DA said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER