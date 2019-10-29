SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz reported a new scam involving life insurance.
A Leck Kill resident received a letter from an individual calling himself John Martinez, claiming to be an auditor and a consultant for a company called JM Associates Inc., of Ontario, Canada.
The scammer attempts to convince the victim that he is a beneficiary of a multi-million dollar life insurance policy belonging to a relative who passed away more than 10 years ago. The letter further states that the descendant had no will or named a beneficiary, which allows Martinez to release the funds to any relative, the DA said.
The scammer instructed the victim to contact him by fax and email only and provide two email addresses and a fax number, which was associated with a 289 area code in Southern Ontario, the DA said.
The scammer said that once contacted, he would provide additional details in order to release the funds, the DA said.
