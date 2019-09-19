SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office is warning of a probable scam related to federal student loans.
DA Tony Matulewicz reported that a 50-year-old Sunbury woman was contacted and advised of problems with her student loan. In this particular case, the recipient had no student loans and immediately suspected a scam.
Matulewivz advised anyone who is contacted about active student loans or any other financial matters should avoid providing personal or bank account information to unknown callers. Scammers often spoof calls, which allows the scammer to display any name or phone number in a caller ID display.
Matulewicz said recipients should hang up and make contact with a company using known or published numbers.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER