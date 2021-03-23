SUNBURY — Northumberland County Democratic Committee Chairman Gregory Snyder will step down from the position on April 8.
Snyder, a Sunbury resident for the last 10 years, was selected as the leader of the committee in July 2020. He was the facilitator of the social group Tri-County Democrat and has been active with the Democratic party since 1980. He worked in the reelection campaign of President Bill Clinton in Washington, D.C., in 1996.
Snyder said he would like to explore other avenues and his resignation comes with no controversy.
"I'm very proud of what we accomplished. We came a long way," said Snyder. "My goal was to get us back on solid ground. This was never something I wanted or went after. I hope the committee will continue to grow and strengthen over time. It's ready for someone to take over and move forward."
The committee will conduct an election to appoint a new chair after April 8. No date is set yet, said Snyder.