SUNBURY — Raises are coming to 169 employees in Northumberland County.
At Tuesday's public meeting via Zoom, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously approved the tentative budget at $82.9 million budget that authorizes $112,702.05 in raises—or 2.64 percent—to all non-bargaining employees starting in the first pay period of 2021. The budget also does not raise taxes.
"Our non-bargaining people did not receive a raise in 2020," said Schiccatano. "They went through the whole year without any stipend or any type of raise all year. That's why we talked about doing it right away so they're aware that we appreciate what they've done."
Budget Director Stephen Cook said each of the 169 employees were given a 1.5 percent raise followed by another 25-cents. Non-bargaining employees are those not in a union, including most management and supervisors, administrative staff and the controller's office.
Controller Christopher Grayson praised the commissioners for approving the raises.
"Thank you for keeping that on the table," said Grayson. "Although that doesn't affect elected officials like ourselves, I do have staff that are non-bargaining. I want to say thank you on behalf of them."
The total millage rate remains at 30.885. Each mill of tax generates $750,000 in revenue.
The budget reduces each of the 52 county department budgets by an average of 4 percent. The 2021 general fund budget includes $15,199,592 of non-bargaining/contracted wages and benefit costs. Total wages/benefits consist of 54.69 percent of the total general fund budget, an increase of $118,707, according to Cook.
The spending plan also includes $2,245,528 in extraordinary expenses, including $1,000,000 toward Boyers Knob Tower project and $1,245,528 toward courthouse renovations. The commissioners also used $700,000 from the general fund to fill the deficit, Cook said.
The 2020 budget was $79.5 million with a .667 millage increase. The 2019 budget was $76.4 million with no increase in millage. Comparatively, the 2016 budget was approved for $104.8 million, the 2017 budget was approved for $81.2 million and the 2018 budget was $94.6 million.