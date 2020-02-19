LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners extended its listing agreement with the commercial brokerage firm Lee & Associates, Mechanicsburg, for its available property at the undeveloped Great Stream Commons industrial park near Allenwood.
Great Stream Commons includes about 351 acres owned by Union County.
“We haven’t closed any deals yet but we’ve had continual interest,” Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said.
Last year, JM Industrial Realty LLC paid $3.75 million to Target for 166 acres adjacent to the county-owned property.
In other business, commissioners reappointed Jim Holtzapple and Scott Mertz to the Board of Assessment Appeals. Their respective terms end Dec. 31, 2023. One seat on the Appeals Board remains vacant. Contact the commissioners office directly to inquire about the vacancy: 570-524-8686, commissioners@UnionCo.org, 155 N. 15th St.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO