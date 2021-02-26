Union County is one of 25 counties in the state where farmland owners are eligible to receive disaster relief assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture due to losses caused by drought that occurred during the 2020 crop year.
“I encourage Pennsylvania farmers who have experienced loss from Mother Nature’s unpredictably to check with their local farm service agency to see how they can help,” said Secretary Russell Redding on Thursday. “Our farmers are resilient, battling both disaster and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disaster. These farmers can now breathe a sigh of relief.”
USDA reviewed the Loss Assessment Reports and determined that there were sufficient production losses to warrant a secretarial natural disaster designation. This covers droughts that occured June-November 2020.