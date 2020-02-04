SUNBURY — Municipalities in Northumberland County impacted by the Luzerne County Levee Raising project have the opportunity to apply for funds from the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority for flood mitigation, according to an announcement at Tuesday's public meeting of the Northumberland County Commissioners.
"We have until the end of the month for someone to apply for this," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "If no one applies for it, I guess it will go back into a pot somewhere. Our engineer has been bringing this out to the municipalities.
The mitigation program exists to address possible adverse effects of the levee raising project in a five-county region both upstream and downstream of the project limits, the commissioners said.
The five counties include Northumberland, Snyder, Montour, Luzerne and Columbia. The impacted municipalities in Northumberland County are Herndon, Northumberland, Point Township, Riverside, Rush Township, Sunbury and Upper Augusta Township, the commissioners said.
Eligible mitigation projects must be in the Agnes Floodplain and/or the project is in response to flooding from the Susquehanna River or its back-water effects. Past projects have included, home acquisitions, small-scale public works projects, floodproofing and hazard mitigation planning, the commissioners said.
All submitted projects must be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers prior to any action being taken. Project requests are due within seven days or the funds will be allocated, the commissioners said.
Any county residents in the municipalities wishing to take advantage and participate in this program are advised to call the commissioner's office at 570-988-4564.