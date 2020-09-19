SUNBURY — Northumberland County has 718 properties that can be bid on by the public at the next upset sale in October, according to the county's advertisement on Sept. 12.
The county Tax Claim Bureau has the potential for $3.9 million in revenue if all 718 properties are sold at the opening bid. The upset sale, which is the first sale the property is exposed to after delinquent taxes and is not free and clear of taxes, liens and mortgages, will be held at the administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury, at 10 a.m. Oct. 15.
"We postponed our Upset sale by one month to give the taxpayers a little extra time to be able to keep their properties from Upset Sale due to all of the COVID restrictions this year," said county Tax Claim Director Janel Barwick. "Comparing our numbers to those a month before the 2019 Upset Sale, we are pretty much on track with where we were then."
While the list was more than 700 properties when advertised on Sept. 12, Barwick expects that number to go down as people come in to settle their delinquent taxes or enter into payment agreements before the sale. The upset sale in 2019 sold eight and 186 moved on to the judicial sale; in 2018, 23 were sold and 164 moved on; in 2017, 18 were sold and 164 moved on.
"Most of the parcels are pre-pandemic issues, but I am seeing some names in the sale that normally had their taxes paid or under agreement way before the sale status would have started," said Barwick. "With the current situation, I am optimistic that we will get down to at least 250 parcels by the start of the sale on Oct. 15. I would love to get as low as last year, but I am trying to also be realistic of the effect this may have on us going forward."
As of now, Shamokin has the most properties with 191; Coal Township with 136; Mount Carmel with 126; Mount Carmel Township with 70; Kulpmont with 38; Sunbury with 26; Milton with 16; West Chillisquaque with 15; Marion Heights with 14; Deleware Township with 10; Zerbe Township with nine; Point Township with eight; Northumberland with six; Rush Township, Ralpho Township, Shamokin Township and Lewis Township with five each; East Cameron Township and Lower Mahanoy Township with four each; Upper Augusta Township, Rockefeller Township and Jackson Township with three each; Jordan Township, Lower Augusta Township, Riverside, Washington Township and West Cameron Township with two each and East Chillisquaque Township, Herndon, Little Mahanoy Township, Turbotville, Turbot Township and Watsontown with one each.
One notable property in Lower Mahanoy Township is the former Dalmatia Elementary School located at 162 School Road owned by Jeremy A. and Strohecker, who purchased the 26,000-square-foot Dalmatia building and 9.8 acres of land in 2014 from Line Mountain School District. The starting bid is $28,151.94.
Another set of notable properties in Shamokin and Mount Carmel are the former offices of Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, who federal authorities arrested in December 2017 for allegedly prescribing more than 6 million opioids. The property at 235 W. Spruce St., Shamokin, is owned by Kraynak and Maryann Kraynak and has a starting bid of $22,906.22 while 28. E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel, is owned by Maryann Kraynak and has a starting bid of $13,912.71.
Forty-six properties exceed $10,000, but only two exceed $100,000.
The most expensive property for sale is a property in Coal Township leased by Kenneth M. Pollock and Connie J. Pollock. The starting bid is $312,180.60. They also have a 42.5-acre property in Mount Carmel Township with a starting bid of $21,611.33.
Susquehanna Coal Company has 46 properties on the list for 4,761 acres in Mount Carmel Township, Kulpmont and Coal Township. The most expensive property is a 466.665-acre property in Mount Carmel Township with a starting bid is $106,558.99.
The total starting bids for all of Susquehanna Coal Company's properties equal $226,261.96.
Starting bids will be adjusted due to the State Liens the office received on Friday. The updated list with new starting bids will be available on Monday, Barwick said.
The properties not sold in October will move on to the judicial sale next spring. A property reaches judicial sale when the owner has been delinquent on taxes for two years and already has been through an upset sale with no buyers. The initial bid includes costs, recording fees, advertising and transfer fees, and each property is buyer beware. The money from properties sold at a judicial sale is used to pay costs owed to the county and municipalities.
County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said some of these properties are vacant while others are purchased by out of state LLCs who then don't want to put the time into repairing them.
"They let it go," he said. "It's an issue we have, especially in Shamokin. If we didn't do this then those properties would continue deteriorating and we wouldn't have a chance for someone to fix them up."