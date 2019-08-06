SUNBURY — Northumberland County incurred an $85,000 penalty from Motorola Solutions for delays in the project to fix the county's problematic 911 communications system.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano approved to pay the fee while Commissioner Kymberley Best voted against it. Shoch said the three new towers in the eastern portion of the county are live and the county now has a 95 percent coverage rate for emergency communications.
"The delays were caused by third-party negotiations with the tower owners," said Shoch. "The contract (with Motorola) had penalties for delay damages. We negotiated this down from $180,000."
The $12 million digital narrowband 911 communication system went live in May 2017 with a host of problems. A $5.2 million plan to fix and maintain the system was delayed because the negotiations to lease the three towers took longer than expected. The new 911 plan is comprised of $3.1 million worth of equipment for three towers across the county and $2.1 million for bi-yearly upgrades over the next 10 years.
The negotiations with tower owners also saved $200,000 over the course of the lease, Shoch said.
Shoch said no system has 100 percent coverage. The signal cannot reach into dense buildings with blocks and concrete — including the high schools in Mount Carmel Area and Shamokin Area. Additional equipment on top of the buildings would boost the signal inside the walls, he said.
Best said she refused to vote for the ninth change order.
"We have paid millions to this company, and I'm done paying them," she said. "It seems we have an open checkbook to this company and it's beyond frustrating."
The county is still working to solve a separate issue with Schuylkill County. When Northumberland County provides mutual aid, the Northumberland County responders cannot communicate with the Schuylkill County responders on the Schuylkill County system.
Every county has its own 911 system, which has certain codes, and walkie talkies are coded to accept that system. All the walkie talkies in Northumberland County are authorized to accept 911 codes from Northumberland County. Schuylkill County has a different code system and 911 system, Schiccatano explained.
Schiccatano compared it to Wi-Fi service where people coming into a house need a password to access the internet.
Schuylkill County now works in Northumberland County's system, and the two agencies are working on having Northumberland County work in Schuylkill County, he said.