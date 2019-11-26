COAL TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland County Jail inmate faces felony contraband after Detective Degg Stark said he investigated an incident involving suboxone coming into the lockup.
Jonathon Boardman, 33, faces felony contraband and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance after a Nov. 14 incident that saw jail officials discover suboxone during a strip search of Boardman, according to Stark.
Prison officials said they were conducting drug testing of inmates on Nov. 13 and received information Boardman, who was incarcerated on Nov. 7, may have smuggled suboxone in the jail, according to Stark.
Stark spoke with Boardman who admitted he brought the suboxone into prison in his body and once he was incarcerated he removed the drugs, Stark said.
Boardman will now appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.