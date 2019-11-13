SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Jail was awarded another grant opportunity to aid in addiction services.
At Wednesday's public prison board meeting, Chief of Probation Tim Heintzman announced the county is a recipient of an approximately $200,000 medical assistance grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. In August, the county announced it was the recipient of a $271,228 PCCD grant that allows inmates fighting addiction to receive counseling services and injections of medication to manage the effects of alcohol and opioid dependence through Vivitrol.
"It's another piece of the puzzle," said Heintzman about the county's goal of providing rehabilitation services at the facility in Coal Township.
The latest grant allows for the county to hire a drug and alcohol case manager at the jail, and provide training for treatment to employees, said Heintzman.
The first grant program is going well, according to Warden Bruce Kovach.
The medication is Vivitrol, the prescription brand name for the drug Naltrexone. Before starting Vivitrol, a person must be opioid-free for a minimum of 7 to 14 days to avoid sudden opioid withdrawal.
The Northumberland County Prison Reentry Program is volunteer-based and inmates must show a desire to succeed before being admitted into it. Inmates will work with a counselor before receiving the injections as part of their release. The grant runs through June 2021.